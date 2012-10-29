Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Stock and options exchanges and their regulators will
close U.S. markets on Monday, the first unscheduled, market-wide
shutdown since September 2001, as Wall Street braced for
Hurricane Sandy's approach.
* UBS AG is aiming to eliminate as many as 15
lines of business and a third or more of the jobs at its
investment-banking division as part of a plan to restore the
business to health, according to people involved with the
effort.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has expressed interest
in buying book publisher Penguin Group, potentially undermining
merger discussions between Penguin and Random House, people
familiar with the situation said.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd slashed its earnings forecast
for the current fiscal year, citing lower-than-expected vehicle
sales and the impact of the strong yen.
* Demand for displays used in smartphones and tablets helped
LG Display Co Ltd post its first quarterly net
profit in a year, though its earnings missed analysts'
forecasts.
* The pain at Viacom Inc's children's cable network
has spread to its grown-up channels. Comedy Central's prime-time
audience fell 19 percent in the four weeks through Oct. 21,
while MTV's viewership declined 32 percent in the same period,
according to Nielsen.
* Federal prosecutors and casino company Las Vegas Sands
Corp have discussed settling a United States Justice
Department probe into whether Sands violated money-laundering
laws regarding a pair of high-rolling gamblers who were later
charged with crimes, people familiar with the case said.
* English Premier League soccer games will move to NBC from
Fox and ESPN next year under a new deal announced.