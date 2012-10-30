Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hurricane Sandy caused massive disruptions to U.S. businesses and threatened billions of dollars in damage to a region packed with corporate headquarters, retail stores and transportation hubs.

* Apple Inc executive Scott Forstall was asked to leave the company after he refused to sign his name to a letter apologizing for shortcomings in Apple's new mapping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Google Inc unveiled a new $399 tablet and smartphone powered by its Android mobile operating system, as the Internet giant continues its quest to crack Apple Inc's grip on the tablet market and keep other rivals at bay.

* France will consider adopting legislation that would force Google Inc to pay for the right to cite news articles online if the United States search giant fails to settle a long-running dispute with French news publishers over how to share advertising revenue, the office of France's President Francois Hollande said.

* About five months ago, a representative of Pearson Plc contacted Bertelsmann SE & Co. The subject: whether Bertelsmann was interested in combining its Random House book publishing unit with Pearson's Penguin Group. The result of that contact emerged on Monday, when the two companies unveiled the creation of Penguin Random House.

* Microsoft Corp officially released an overhaul for its nascent Windows Phone software, in its latest attempt to catch up to Apple Inc and devices running software from Google Inc.

* Nokia Oyj plans to start selling its eagerly anticipated new range of Lumia smartphones in time for the holiday shopping rush, kicking off the campaign with products going on sale in Europe later this week and then following up with a $99 offering for U.S. buyers.

* Chrysler Group LLC reported an 80 percent jump in its third-quarter profit over a year ago amid strong demand for its cars and pickup trucks and a continuing recovery in the United States auto market.

* Honda Motor Co cut its fiscal-year earnings forecast by 20 percent, reflecting a boycott in China and higher expenses in the United States - its two largest markets - in a gloomy harbinger of Japanese auto makers' half-year reports.