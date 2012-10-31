Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Megastorm Sandy's march of destruction claimed at least 43
lives and left more than eight million people without
electricity by late Tuesday, in one of the largest storms ever
to strike the East Coast.
* U.S. stock markets were preparing to open in the wake of
Sandy on Wednesday, ending a shutdown that left investors unable
to trade for two days and sparked recriminations over whether
Wall Street should have been better prepared to handle the
impact of such a storm.
* As the ruinous force of Sandy begins to diminish, the
nominal pause it created in the U.S. presidential election
campaign is about to fade away.
* Walt Disney Co said it is paying $4.05 billion in
cash and stock for Lucasfilm Ltd, the company that produced
"Star Wars" and its many sequels and prequels, and added that
three new films will join the lucrative franchise, starting in
2015.
* The U.S. housing market continued to gain steam in August,
with new data showing that home-price increases accelerated over
the month while also spreading to more cities across the
country.
* UBS confirmed Tuesday that it will cut
risk-weighted assets by around 100 billion Swiss francs by the
end of 2017, eliminate about 10,000 jobs across the bank and
reorganize its investment bank to deliver more products and
services to ultra-wealthy clients.
* Ford Motor Co overcame tough times in Europe to post
a $1.6 billion third-quarter profit that showed the widening
effect of the auto maker's focus on improving profit across its
cars and trucks.
* Deutsche Bank reported a surge in
investment-banking revenues in the third quarter as a rebound in
client activity fuelled the best quarter ever for its
fixed-income division.