* Tens of millions of people in the Northeast U.S. braved traffic, gas lines and patchy public transit to return to work Wednesday after Sandy's destructive passage, while many others sought only to create a semblance of modern life without electricity, running water and hot showers. ()

* Several children's bodies were among recently discovered deaths in a toll that jumped to at least 72 across eight states hit by mammoth storm Sandy. ()

* Americans are increasingly asking their banks for mortgages but banks are wary of lending money to buy homes, a trend that could crimp the housing recovery. More than 90 percent of banks said their lending standards for "prime," or low-risk, mortgages were unchanged in the third quarter, according to the Federal Reserve's latest survey of senior bank-lending officers, released Wednesday. ()

* Powered by generators, surrounded by flooding and staffed at partial strength, the Big Board cranked back to life yesterday, opening for the first time since a monster storm swept across the East Coast. ()

* Brokerage firm Knight Capital Group, one of the largest handlers of individual investors' stock trades, told clients less than three hours after U.S. stock markets reopened Wednesday to send orders elsewhere. The firm was concerned about fuel supplies for its electrical generator, people familiar with the events at Knight said. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co sued a former supervisor of the trader known as the "London whale" for the supersize bets that backfired into more than $6 billion in losses for the largest U.S. bank. ()

* Barclays Plc faced a double-barreled assault from U.S. authorities, as the federal energy-market regulator sought a record $435 million in penalties for the bank's alleged manipulation of U.S. electricity markets, and the lender also disclosed that it was facing a U.S. anti-corruption investigation. ()