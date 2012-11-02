Nov 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On the lower east side, thousands of residents, many of them elderly, remained trapped in high - rise buildings with no water, power or heat - and limited phone service to call for help after hurricane Sandy hit the eastern coast, officials said. ()

* James Murdoch was re-elected to the board of British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc, with 95 percent of the vote. ()

* In a change that reflects a shifting balance of power between Europe and the developing world, many southern European companies that are struggling to raise financing at home are turning to their emerging-markets businesses for relief. ()

* Canadian oil companies are rethinking investment in one of North America's earliest and fastest growing "unconventional" oil frontiers-Alberta's oil sands. ()

* Sharp Corp posted a $3.12 billion loss and said it had doubts about remaining a "going concern," another sign of the problems gripping Japan's consumer-electronics makers. Sony Corp also reported a loss. ()

* China is marshalling its vast security apparatus ahead of a once-a-decade shuffle of party leaders, its first such transition in the era of social media, with half a billion Chinese swapping information online. ()