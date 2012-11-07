Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Voters awarded President Barack Obama a second term
Tuesday, as he swept most battleground states despite voters'
lingering concerns about the economy and the direction that the
country is headed. ()
* Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate after
winning three GOP held seats, and defending four others that
Republicans had hoped to win, based on projections of individual
races from the Associated Press and television networks. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a settlement with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would end one
probe into how the company's Bear Stearns Cos. unit packaged and
sold home loans to investors, according to people familiar with
the case. ()
* McGraw-Hill Companies Inc has entered into
exclusive discussions to sell its education unit to Apollo
Global Management LLC and the two sides could reach an
agreement within a few weeks, people familiar with the matter
said. ()
* More than 30 Goldman Sachs executives, including
Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, recently cashed in
stock options awarded in the afterglow of the company's initial
public offering in 1999. ()