* China's banks are likely to face pressure to adjust their
business models as the country looks to rebalance its economy
toward more consumption and away from bank-fueled investment,
which has enriched lenders.()
* Disruptions to Google Inc's search and email
services in China over the weekend underscore the uncertainty
surrounding Beijing's effort to control the flow of information
into the country. ()
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed
to shed about a dozen locations at U.S. airports in a concession
aimed at winning U.S. regulatory approval for its proposed
acquisition of rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
according to people familiar with the negotiations. ()
* Apple Inc and HTC Corp announced a
broad ten-year licensing agreement that settles all of the
lawsuits between the companies around the world. ()
* Mark Thompson's debut at the helm of New York Times Co
on Monday signals that he has survived, at least for
now, the doubts that have dogged him since the Jimmy Savile
scandal erupted at the British Broadcasting Corp last
month. But big challenges await him at his new job.()