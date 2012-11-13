Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Steven Sinofsky, president of Microsoft Corp's Windows division and a 23-year veteran of the company, is leaving the software giant less than three weeks after the release of a revamped version of Windows he spearheaded. ()

* Jefferies agreed on Monday to sell itself to its largest shareholder Leucadia National Corp, a financial-holding company whose opportunistic investing approach and eclectic mix of businesses sometimes draw comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ()

* With the ink barely dry on China Petrochemical's $1.5 billion investment deal with Canada's Talisman Energy, the state-controlled Chinese company's chairman says it is already exploring ways to widen the partnership. ()

* The British Broadcasting Corp's top news management was in tatters on Monday over its mishandling of sex-abuse coverage, as the broadcaster's news chiefs vacated their posts and it released an internal report detailing serious journalistic failings. ()

* U.S. President Barack Obama, as part of his effort to broker a deficit-reduction deal, will meet with a dozen of the country's top chief executives on Wednesday representing a number of business sectors. ()