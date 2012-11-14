Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama will start budget talks with
congressional leaders on Friday by calling for $1.6 trillion in
additional tax revenue in the next decade, far more than
Republicans will likely accept. ()
* Netflix Inc is steeling itself to do battle with
activist investor Carl Icahn, who bought a 10 percent stake in
the video-steaming company and is pushing for its sale to a
cash-rich technology company. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission has deepened its
probe into whether Knight Capital Group Inc did enough
to police its trading systems before computer errors nearly
destroyed the brokerage. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is becoming the Wal-Mart
of Wall Street. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd Blankfein told an audience of investors on Tuesday that
the firm was increasingly focused on being the "low-cost
provider," adapting technology and focusing on operational
efficiency to maintain profit growth. ()
* Chesapeake Energy Corp's prospects of coaxing
crude oil from Ohio's rust belt have dimmed, the company's chief
executive said on Tuesday, though he maintained the region
remains key to the natural-gas giant's future. ()