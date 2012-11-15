Nov 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China on Thursday officially unveiled the new Politburo
Standing Committee, the group of people who will lead the
Communist Party and thus the nation for the next five years.
Vice President Xi Jinping, Vice Premier Li Keqiang and
Chongqing party chief Zhang Dejiang were listed first by Xinhua,
suggesting that they head the new party hierarchy. ()
* News Corp is closing in on a deal to buy a
minority stake in New York regional sports network YES,
according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations.()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted the fewest
executives to its coveted partnership ranks since before the
company went public in 1999, a sign of the rampant
belt-tightening under way at banks and securities firms. ()
* Nearly five months after the fierce public reaction to
British banking giant Barclays Plc settlement of
rate-rigging allegations with U.S. and U.K. regulators, several
other banks in Europe and the U.S. are negotiating similar
settlements. ()
* Nokia Corp sank to seventh place in the booming
global smartphone market in the third quarter, as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co maintained their
hold on a segment once dominated by the Finnish company. ()