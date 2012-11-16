Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BP Plc agreed to accept criminal responsibility for
the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers and
to pay $4.5 billion in fines and restitution, the biggest
penalty ever levied by the U.S. Justice Department. ()
* Google Inc has held talks with satellite-TV
provider Dish Network Corp in recent weeks to partner
on a new wireless service that would rival the networks of
wireless carriers such as AT&T Inc and Verizon VZ
Wireless, according to people familiar with the discussions.()
* The United States is targeting FedEx Corp and
United Parcel Service Inc as part of an expanding
crackdown against illegal sales of prescription painkillers. The
Drug Enforcement Administration has been probing whether the
companies aided and abetted illegal drug sales from online
pharmacies for several years, according to company filings,
although the investigation has gone largely unnoticed. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp both
reported improved results for the fiscal third quarter, but the
two retailing giants, gearing up for the holiday season, said
consumers still have bargains and basics on the brain. ()