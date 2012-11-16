Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BP Plc agreed to accept criminal responsibility for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers and to pay $4.5 billion in fines and restitution, the biggest penalty ever levied by the U.S. Justice Department. ()

* Google Inc has held talks with satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp in recent weeks to partner on a new wireless service that would rival the networks of wireless carriers such as AT&T Inc and Verizon VZ Wireless, according to people familiar with the discussions.()

* The United States is targeting FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc as part of an expanding crackdown against illegal sales of prescription painkillers. The Drug Enforcement Administration has been probing whether the companies aided and abetted illegal drug sales from online pharmacies for several years, according to company filings, although the investigation has gone largely unnoticed. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp both reported improved results for the fiscal third quarter, but the two retailing giants, gearing up for the holiday season, said consumers still have bargains and basics on the brain. ()