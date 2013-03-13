March 13 The following are the top stories in
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering buying
400,000 tons of sugar to stave off a wave of defaults by sugar
processors that borrowed $862 million under a government
price-support program.
* Top spies in the United States told senators that the
country is vulnerable to attacks and destruction of computer
networks, both from government-sponsored assaults as well as
from hackers and terrorists.
* The Federal Aviation Administration gave initial approval
to Boeing Co's proposed package of fixes for the
batteries on its 787 Dreamliner, a major boost for the aerospace
giant's efforts to end a nearly two-month-long grounding of its
flagship jetliner.
* President Obama's nominee to lead the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, in a Senate hearing on
Tuesday, fended off pointed questions from lawmakers about
whether her time spent defending Wall Street banks would impinge
on her ability to police Wall Street.
* Short-form ads on Twitter and Facebook have the same basic
requirement as any old-fashioned ad: They can't mislead
consumers, federal regulators said Tuesday.
* In the latest effort by private equity firms to broaden
their customer base, Carlyle Group LP is letting some
people invest in its buyout funds with as little as $50,000.
* In 2012, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd spent $401
million advertising its phones in the United States to Apple
Inc's $333 million. Its ad blitz has helped Samsung
open a huge lead in the global smartphone race.
* Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen confirmed
Google Inc agreed to pay $7 million to settle with 38
U.S. states over its Street View cars collecting data from
unsecured Wi-Fi networks.
* Hostess Brands Inc said it would seek court
approval to sell its Twinkies and other cake brands to Apollo
Global Management LLC and Metropoulos & Co after no
rival bidders challenged their $410 million offer.
* The oil industry is increasing spending on research that
it hopes will make it cheaper and easier to coax more crude and
natural gas from shale formations and deep-sea oil fields,
extending and accelerating the U.S. energy boom.
* Starr International Co, run by a former chief executive of
American International Group Inc, is pressing ahead with
allegations against the U.S. government on AIG's behalf despite
the insurer's decision to stay out of the legal dispute.