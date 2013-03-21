March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its easy-money policies, but is developing a strategy for winding down its bond-buying program when conditions warrant. ()

* Cyprus was left with narrowing options to rescue its financial-services sector from collapse after lenders rejected an alternative plan to secure a bailout and Russian officials remained cool to a gas-for-cash deal. ()

* Dell Inc CEO Michael Dell needs to persuade it's investors that the prospects for the company he founded in 1984 are anything but rosy if he is to succeed with his plan to take the computer maker private as a Friday deadline for rival bids to buy his firm approaches. ()

* FedEx Corp reported that its quarterly profit plunged 31 percent as its international customers and shippers flocked to slower, cheaper delivery options instead of its premium-priced express service. ()

* Oracle Corp's growth stalled in its latest quarter, as the big technology company sold fewer software licenses and its business in server systems continued to shrink. ()

* Hewlett-Packard Co's board chairman and two outside directors narrowly survived a re-election challenge, a rebuke reflecting shareholder dissatisfaction with a controversial acquisition. ()

* Solar-panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd has been forced into Chinese bankruptcy proceedings, sparking questions about how U.S. investors will fare in the decline of one of China's most prominent companies. ()

* As Boeing Co tests fixes to the batteries of its 787 Dreamliners, it now faces the challenge of persuading passengers that the jetliner will be safe to fly when it resumes commercial service. The efforts include sending surveys to frequent fliers, aviation enthusiasts and others to gauge attitudes toward the Dreamliner. ()

* Silicon Valley company Intertrust Technologies Corp, a pioneer in digital copyright protection, on Wednesday sued Apple Inc alleging that Apple infringed 15 of Intertrust's patents. ()

* Container Store CEO Kip Tindell, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, discussed his vision for the retailer's continued growth, and said it is considering an initial public offering, a move that might put equity into employees' hands. ()