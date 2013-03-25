March 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Cyprus secured a bailout from its international creditors early on Monday, ending a week of financial panic that threatened to see the small island nation become the first government to leave the euro zone. ()

* The euro surged against other major currencies on Monday in Asia trading after Cyprus secured a bailout from its international creditors. ()

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp agreed to form a joint venture that will acquire $3 billion in oil and gas assets held by its state-owned parent in countries including Kazakhstan, Colombia and Russia. ()

* Apple Inc has acquired the indoor-GPS company WifiSLAM for about $20 million, a sign that a war over indoor mobile-location services is heating up. ()

* The Spanish government will impose heavy losses on investors at nationalized banks and hire external advisers to help it manage these banks' assets, its latest efforts to overhaul a financial sector battered by the collapse of a decadelong housing boom. ()

* JaguarLand Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd, on Sunday strongly denied it is preparing to raise $1 billion from Chinese investors with a bond issue in Beijing or Shanghai later this year. ()

* Private equity firm Gordon Brothers Europe agreed to buy the British arm of DVD-rental firm Blockbuster LLC, which had entered a form of bankruptcy in January. ()

* Some former partners of Howrey LLP have agreed to spend the next several months in settlement talks to avoid litigation over the defunct law firm's 2011 collapse. ()