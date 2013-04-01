April 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. flew F-22 stealth fighter jets to South Korea
Sunday for joint exercises, a further demonstration of advanced
military capabilities meant to deter provocations from
Pyongyang. ()
* States are becoming increasingly polarized over abortion,
as some legislatures pass ever-tighter restrictions on the
procedure while others consider stronger legal protections for
it, advocates on both sides say. ()
* Cyprus's central bank spelled out the financial damage to
big deposit holders at Bank of Cyprus PCL, the country's biggest
lender, saying they will lose almost 40 percent of their
deposits as a result of a sweeping restructuring of the lender.
()
* U.S. authorities are investigating whether a unit of
Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp paid bribes
abroad to land business, according to company documents reviewed
by The Wall Street Journal. ()
* Decision time is nearing for Nokia Corp Chief
Executive Stephen Elop on how to proceed with the Nokia Siemens
Networks joint venture - a former problem child that has turned
to a cash cow during his 30-month tenure. ()
* Louis D'Ambrosio received no bonus or stock awards for
serving as Sears Holdings Corp chief executive last
year, cutting his compensation by nearly 90 percent to $1.3
million, according to a regulatory filing. ()
* Aereo Inc, the Web television startup backed by media
mogul Barry Diller, has discussed partnerships with major pay-TV
distributors and Internet service providers, including AT&T Inc
and Dish Network Corp, as it looks to roll out
its fledgling service to more markets, people familiar with the
matter say. ()
* The government of Saudi Arabia confirmed Sunday that it is
seeking to regulate local use of Internet-based messaging
services such as Skype and Whatsapp, and threatened "suitable
measures" if the providers of those services failed to comply
with its demands. ()
* Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co said MetroPCS
Communications Inc investors should vote against a
merger with Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA,
adding to negative sentiment around the deal just two weeks
before shareholders are to vote. ()