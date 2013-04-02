April 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc issued an apology letter signed by Chief Executive Tim Cook that vowed to revamp aspects of its customer-service policies in China after more than two weeks of pointed attacks by government-run media. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is launching its new Liberty Harbor Capital LLC unit, a specialty finance company to invest in high-risk debt primarily of midsize U.S. companies with no credit ratings. ()

* A U.S. federal judge has signed off on the smaller of two insider-trading settlements by hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP, even as one of its most senior employees faces criminal charges in the matter, according to court documents. ()

* Promontory Financial Group LLC is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has hired Mary Schapiro, who was chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years. ()

* Health insurers such as Humana Inc stand to get significantly more money for running Medicare Advantage plans next year than they had feared, according to new U.S. government rates announced late Monday. ()

* With fewer U.S. farmers planting rice, food companies like cereal maker Kellogg Co or candy company Mars Inc could be forced to look further afield to secure supplies. ()

* This week, Las Vegas Sands Corp will face the first of two lawsuits that seek cuts of the hefty profits the casino company has earned in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau. ()

* Tesla Motors Inc said it would report a first-quarter profit, sending the luxury electric-car maker's shares surging 16 percent on Monday. ()