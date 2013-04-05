April 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Boeing Co is packaging and preparing to send
airlines battery-replacement kits for grounded 787 jets, even
though final regulatory approvals for the fixes are still
pending, according to people familiar with the details. ()
* Some of the biggest banks in the world are vying for fees
that together could top $400 million for advising and financing
the Dell Inc buyout, according to people familiar with
the negotiations. ()
* New Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
quickly and dramatically put his stamp on the long-beleaguered
central bank with a deflation-taming plan that exceeded
expectations and sent Japanese shares up. ()
* After more than six years behind bars, former Enron Corp
chief executive Jeffrey Skilling may be closer than ever to
exiting a Colorado federal prison earlier than expected. ()
* A U.S. federal agency and a senior senator Thursday
launched separate probes into whether news of an important
government announcement was improperly leaked to traders about
30 minutes before it was made public. ()
* New York's top prosecutor is raising concerns about the
pace of relief provided to the state's mortgage borrowers by
Wells Fargo & Co under a landmark $25 billion
settlement, in the latest sign of dissatisfaction with the
foreclosure-related legal remedies agreed to by banks and state
and U.S. federal officials. ()
* The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection fined the nation's
four largest mortgage-insurance providers - Genworth Financial
Inc, American International Group Inc's United
Guaranty unit, Radian Group Inc and MGIC Investment Corp
- $15.4 million, saying the companies paid illegal
kickbacks to lenders in order to win business. ()
* A hedge fund with ties to satellite mogul Charlie Ergen is
headed for a bankruptcy-court showdown with Wall Street
financier Philip Falcone over the fate of his LightSquared Inc
wireless venture. ()
* Prices for U.S. Treasury bonds hit their highest levels
this year as investors poured into the ultra-safe bonds
following a downbeat jobless-claims report and a sharp turn in
Japan's monetary policy. ()
* Some companies are pushing to withdraw their workers from
a giant Teamsters pension plan - which pools money from about
1,900 companies - that faces a deep funding shortfall and
questions about its long-term viability. ()