April 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Coelho said he would look
for fresh spending cuts to keep the country's 78-billion-euro
($101.57 billion) international bailout program on track
following a Constitutional Court decision that threw his
government into crisis by striking down some of its planned
austerity measures. ()
* Greece's two largest lenders - National Bank of Greece SA
and Eurobank Ergasias SA - are heading for
state control after their merger was halted by the government
over the weekend. ()
* Investors have asked to pull around $1.5 billion from
veteran stock-picker Jeffrey Vinik's hedge-fund firm after a
period of poor performance, according to people briefed on the
matter. The withdrawal requests amount to around 18 percent of
the roughly $8 billion that was run by Vinik Asset Management.
().
* Advertisers and broadcasters in the Middle East are
joining together to try to crack open the regional television
advertising market by changing how ad rates are calculated, a
move that could spur a sharp increase in spending by global
firms such as General Motors Co, Unilever Plc
and Ford Motor Co. ()
* San Francisco startup Unified Patents Inc plans to recruit
companies for a collective effort to deter patent lawsuits or
legal threats against technology companies. The first to join
Unified are Internet giant Google Inc and NetApp Inc
, which makes data-storage hardware. ()
* Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose to its highest level
since August 2008 in early trading as the yen continued to
weaken against the U.S. dollar in the wake of
stronger-than-expected monetary easing measures announced by the
Bank of Japan last week. ()
* Just months after grabbing a chunk of the U.S.
movie-theater market, China's Dalian Wanda Group Corp is moving
toward becoming a global power in film exhibition, holding talks
to purchase a European chain. ()
* The U.S. housing market has broken out of a deep slump,
and prices are shooting up faster than anyone thought possible a
year ago. But the speed at which prices are rising is prompting
murmurs of concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve's campaign to
reduce interest rates could be giving the housing market a sugar
high. ()
* The unexpectedly large number of U.S. workers who piled
into the Social Security Administration's disability program
during the recession and its aftermath threatens to cost the
country's economy tens of billions a year in lost wages and
diminished tax revenues. ()