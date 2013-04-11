April 11 The following are the top stories in
* Luxembourg has shifted its banking policy, saying it would
exchange information with the rest of the European Union about
EU holders of bank accounts in the country, another step in
Europe's crackdown on tax evasion. ()
* The European Union proposed an expansion of the bloc's
powers to protect companies in Europe against unfair competition
from abroad, a sign of an increasingly combative stance seen
aimed at checking China's rising export power. ()
* Some of the biggest banks and investment firms on Wall
Street were among those that received minutes of the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting 19 hours before the
market-sensitive document was released. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive James Dimon,
renewed his apologies to shareholders for last year's
multibillion-dollar trading fiasco, and an investor that has
pushed for corporate-governance changes at large financial firms
said it would focus this proxy season on changing the bank's
board. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama took a political gamble
Wednesday by proposing to curb the growth of Social Security and
Medicare, hopeful that the concessions would draw rank-and-file
Senate Republicans into a budget deal that has so far proven
elusive. ()
* Changes in Cyprus's bailout made last month to win
approval from its parliament increased the rescue's price tag to
23 billion euros ($30.1 billion) through the end of 2016 from an
originally estimated 17 billion euros, according to draft
documents prepared by the European Commission and the European
Central Bank and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()
* Deutsche Telekom AG sweetened its offer for
U.S. wireless carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc,
hoping to save a merger that shareholders had threatened to
reject. ()
* Microsoft Corp is developing a new lineup of its
Surface tablets, including a 7-inch version expected to go into
mass production later this year, said people familiar with the
company's plans. ()
* Federal law-enforcement authorities have reversed course
and revived an insider-trading probe into how media companies
transmit government data to investors, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()