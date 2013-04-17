April 17 The following are the top stories in
* Procter & Gamble Co is planning to add weeks to the
amount of time it takes to pay its suppliers, a shift that could
free up as much as $2 billion in cash for the consumer products
giant, people familiar with the matter said. ()
* Stephen Feinberg and other partners of the private equity
firm Cerberus Capital Management LP that put gun
manufacturer Freedom Group Inc up for sale after the
Newtown, Connecticut school shootings last year are forming a
bid for the gun company, although they remain prepared to sell
it to a higher bidder, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* AMR Corp's American Airlines canceled or
delayed at least 1,950 flights after losing access to a key
computer system, a hit to the airline's reputation as it
prepares for a complicated merger with US Airways Group Inc
that poses the risk of similar disruptions. ()
* The Food and Drug Administration blocked generic versions
of the original OxyContin from coming to market late Tuesday, a
sign of support that new safeguards with the highly abused pain
drug are working. ()
* A healthcare lobbyist, who is a former congressional aide,
provided a key tip to a political-intelligence firm about a
coming change in government policy. The firm's subsequent alert
to Wall Street clients sparked a surge in trading. ()
* The head of the Federal Aviation Administration gave the
clearest public indication yet that regulators and Boeing Co
are progressing toward an end to the three-month
worldwide grounding of the company's 787 jet. ()
* Yahoo Inc's first-quarter profit rose 36 percent,
but revenue fell 7 percent from a year earlier as the firm's
core online-advertising business deteriorated. ()
* Intel Corp's bottom line continued to suffer from
the sagging personal computer market in the first quarter, but
the numbers and the company's outlook for the current period
were less gloomy than some analysts feared. ()
* Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co recommended that MetroPCS
Communications Inc shareholders vote in favor of a
merger with Deutsche Telekom AG owned T-Mobile USA,
shifting course after the terms of the deal were improved. ()
* A Federal Bureau of Investigation raid brought the
headquarters of Pilot Flying J, North America's largest
truck-stop chain, to a standstill this week. The investigation
appears to be part of a broader probe of rebate payments owed to
Pilot's trucking customers, Chief Executive Jimmy Haslam III
said Tuesday. ()