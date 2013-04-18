April 18 The following are the top stories in
* China plans to widen the yuan's trading band in the near
future, a central-bank official said, suggesting leaders will
press ahead with change despite the surprise slowing of the
economy. ()
* A discouraging revenue forecast from an iPhone supplier,
chip maker Cirrus Logic Inc, put fresh pressure on
Apple Inc shares, which have now slumped 24 percent
this year. ()
* Bank of America Corp shares dropped after
first-quarter results fell short of expectations and showed the
financial giant was struggling to boost growth in its core
lending business. ()
* A pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested
Wednesday that major financial institutions may need to hold
even higher levels of capital, a sign of a growing concern over
the efficacy of current regulatory efforts to address the risks
posed by large, complex firms. ()
* Testimony ended on Wednesday in a federal trial in New
Orleans to determine civil liability faced by BP Plc and
other companies as a result of the fatal 2010 Deepwater Horizon
explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()
* The two biggest U.S. movie-theater chains, Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc,
are refusing to sell online tickets for Walt Disney Co's
coming film "Iron Man 3" amid a dispute with the studio over how
revenue is split. ()
* International investors in Russian oil company TNK-BP
Holding OAO appealed to majority owner NK Rosneft
OAO's chief executive to resolve a conflict that has
caused the value of their TNK-BP shares to plunge by 50 percent
in the past six months, highlighting worries about the rights of
minority shareholders in the country. ()
* After a spate of high-profile ship mishaps, Carnival Corp
plans to invest $600 million to $700 million on
emergency safety and hospitality systems across its fleet. ()
* EBay Inc continued its turnaround with
double-digit increases in revenue and profit for the first
quarter, but sales growth slowed from last year's breakneck pace
and the company forecast a weaker-than-expected outlook. ()