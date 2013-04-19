April 19 The following are the top stories in
* U.S. carbon-dioxide emissions have fallen dramatically in
recent years, in large part because the country is making more
electricity with natural gas instead of coal. ()
* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos
of two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombings and urged
the public to come forward with information about them. ()
* Barclays Plc on Thursday wiped away the last
vestiges of a scandal-tainted era at the big British bank,
ousting two of its most senior executives in the biggest
shake-up since its chairman, chief executive and chief operating
officer resigned in rapid succession last summer. ()
* KPMG LLP said it plans to reassess its internal
safeguards, the latest fallout from an insider-trading case that
has led to the firing of a senior partner and the accounting
firm's resignation as the auditor for two companies. ()
* Morgan Stanley damped investors' expectations of a
long-awaited turnaround with a surprisingly weak first-quarter
trading performance. ()
* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected to
move as soon as Friday to end a three-month grounding of Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliner jet, according to people familiar
with the matter. ()
* Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was arrested
early Friday and presented to court, which placed him under
house arrest pending trial on charges related to his moves
against the judiciary in 2007. ()
* The Portuguese government said Thursday that it has
identified a series of spending cuts to fill a budget hole and
keep its 78 billion euros ($102 billion) bailout on track. ()
* Nokia's stable of basic mobile phones hit a
pothole in the first quarter, sending the company's stock down
to a five-month low and leading the company's chief executive to
point to Lumia smartphone upgrades coming in the next two months
as reason for hope. ()