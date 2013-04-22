April 22 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* State efforts to block companies from monitoring
employees' personal Facebook and Twitter accounts are
under fire from a new front-securities regulators.
* The Obama administration is considering a raft of options
to more aggressively confront China over cyberspying, officials
say, a potentially rapid escalation of a conflict the White
House has only recently acknowledged.
* Chevron Corp's aggressive push to overturn a $19
billion environmental judgment in Ecuador is beginning to
convert some of its legal adversaries into allies.
The energy titan is trying to undermine the case brought by
residents of Ecuador, who in 2011 won a verdict there finding
the company responsible for contamination of the country's
oil-rich rainforests. ()
* Eventbrite, an event ticketing company, has raised $60
million from two investors, making it the latest example of a
startup to raise significant private late-stage funding that
puts off an IPO. ()
* Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Mary Jo
White this week is expected to appoint one of her longtime
lieutenants, Andrew Ceresney, as her enforcement chief,
according to a person close to the agency.
* The Senate is expected to vote as soon as this week on
legislation allowing states to require Internet retailers to
collect sales taxes, opening up a battle over a tax break that
consumers love but that states say costs millions.
The outcome is uncertain, largely because of opposition from
some conservatives who see the move as a new tax and an unfair
burden on business, and from lawmakers from states that don't
tax sales. ()
* The World Bank is working on setting up a global
infrastructure facility that would channel funding into
much-needed projects, nurturing domestic and global economic
growth, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.