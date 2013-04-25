April 25 The following are the top stories in
* Complaints about air-travel delays in recent days have
prompted Democrats in Congress to reconsider their strategy for
dealing with across-the-board spending cuts. ()
* U.S. authorities put alleged Boston bomber Tamerlan
Tsarnaev on two separate watch lists in 2011 after Russian
security agencies twice reached out to their American
counterparts. ()
* GE Capital is quietly cutting off lending to gun shops, as
the company rethinks its relationship to firearms amid the
fallout from the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. ()
* With top executives' pay a hot-button topic, some
companies in Chapter 11 are simply keeping the information out
of the view of creditors and anxious employees. ()
* Honda Motor expects its U.S. car sales in April
to be up from a year ago, driven by strong demand from
individual customers.()
* Corporate board members are increasingly using a type of
opaque trading plan that was originally intended primarily for
executives, drawing attention from a federal prosecutor. ()
* Metropoulos & Co, one of the companies that bought the
Twinkie, HoHo and Ding Dong brands out of bankruptcy, said it
won't use union labor when it reopens the plants. ()
* Sprint and T-Mobile, two big U.S. wireless carriers,
said they would delay the release of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S
4 smartphone, citing inventory shortages. ()
* IBM Chief Executive Virginia Rometty delivered a
rare companywide reprimand in the wake of a poor earnings report
last week, saying the sprawling technology company needed to
move faster and respond more quickly to customers. ()