* Hiding behind the profit gains of America's biggest
companies is a worrying slowdown in sales growth, reflecting the
combined effects of Europe's malaise, a stronger dollar and
sluggish consumer spending. ()
* Deutsche Bank has become a focal point in a
debate over the dearth of female executives at German firms. ()
* Frank Bisignano, JPMorgan's co-chief operating
officer, intends to exit the nation's largest bank, the latest
executive upheaval to follow a multibillion-dollar trading
loss.()
* Chinese car maker BYD is setting up shop in
the U.S., with small ambitions but a clear goal: Get the
government to subsidize the sales of its American-made electric
buses. ()
* Investors in search of higher yields are driving up the
shares of dividend paying companies, fueling a debate over
whether these haven stocks are getting dangerously expensive.()
* The U.S. denied General Motors' request for 2013
cash pay increases for several of the auto maker's top
executives while allowing several increases to stock-based
compensation. ()
* Growth in China's industrial profits decelerated sharply
in March, raising concern that sputtering expansion of the
world's second largest economy could slow further. ()
* Lawmakers in a number of states are debating whether to
put new limits on the burgeoning business of lending money to
people involved in lawsuits and collecting when the suits pay
out. ()
* Avon Products said Fred Hassan has resigned just
months after taking the chairman's post at the beauty company.
()
* France is open to China buying some of its companies as
Europe's second-largest economy tries to foster more balanced
trade relations with the Asian country, French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said. ()