April 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investigators have found female DNA on at least one of the bombs used in the Boston attacks, though they haven't determined whose DNA it is or whether that means a woman helped the two bomb attack suspects. ()

* Federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into whether corporate directors misused government-sanctioned trading plans to sell company shares for investment funds they run. ()

* The Service Employees International Union is locked in battle in California with an unusual opponent - another union - even as organized labor has withered in the U.S. ()

* Kodak will turn over its camera-film and other businesses to the UK retirees in exchange for wiping out a hefty pension obligation. Down the road the pension plan can sell the assets.

* Alfredo Sáenz, who helped turn Banco Santander from a provincial lender into a global banking power, quit his job as chief executive Monday after a legal and political controversy over his criminal conviction. ()

* Deutsche Bank, in a reversal, said it would raise $3.65 billion in fresh capital, giving in to months of pressure from investors and regulators to improve its capital base. ()

* Markets applauded political progress in Italy, extending a rally in stocks and allowing Rome to secure the lowest funding cost at a debt auction in over two years. ()

* The U.S. government said Monday it would pay down a small portion of the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. The Treasury Department said it expected to retire a net $35 billion in bonds, notes and bills from April to the end of June. ()

* The Chicago Board Options Exchange said preparations to extend trading hours led to last week's shutdown of one of the largest U.S. stock options markets, even though staff were aware of potential problems ahead of time. The exchange operator said Monday in a note to clients that an internal review left it "fully confident" that it had addressed the software bug, though it would be assessing how it handled the three and an half hour outage last Thursday. ()

* Friday's settlement that ended lawsuits against two credit-rating firms and Morgan Stanley will cost the three companies $225 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. The settlement amount was divided evenly between Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, Moody's Investors Service and Morgan Stanley, this person said. ()