May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* High-speed traders are using a hidden facet of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's computer system to trade on the direction of the futures market before other investors get the same information. ()

* Apple sold the largest corporate-bond deal in history Tuesday, a $17 billion offering investors hungrily gobbled up. ()

* Home prices are rising at the fastest rate in seven years, with some communities seeing double-digit gains, as buyers are returning to a market where the number of properties for sale is in short supply. ()

* Yahoo decided not to pursue a deal for online-video site Dailymotion after a French government official insisted that it not take majority control. ()

* Malaysia is one of the most lucrative places in the world for Goldman Sachs, which made profits of more than $200 million from four government-tied bond deals there in the past two years. ()

* U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate Tom Wheeler, a former top lobbyist for the cable and wireless industries, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).