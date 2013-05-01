May 1 The following are the top stories in the
* High-speed traders are using a hidden facet of the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange's computer system to trade on the direction
of the futures market before other investors get the same
information. ()
* Apple sold the largest corporate-bond deal in
history Tuesday, a $17 billion offering investors hungrily
gobbled up. ()
* Home prices are rising at the fastest rate in seven years,
with some communities seeing double-digit gains, as buyers are
returning to a market where the number of properties for sale is
in short supply. ()
* Yahoo decided not to pursue a deal for
online-video site Dailymotion after a French government official
insisted that it not take majority control. ()
* Malaysia is one of the most lucrative places in the world
for Goldman Sachs, which made profits of more than $200
million from four government-tied bond deals there in the past
two years. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate Tom
Wheeler, a former top lobbyist for the cable and wireless
industries, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).