* U.S. companies are on track to raise the most money
through initial public offerings since before the financial
crisis, driven by the same thirst for risk among investors that
has pushed the stock market to new highs.
Already this year, 64 U.S.-listed public offerings have
raised $16.8 billion, according to Dealogic. In the same period
in 2012, the biggest year in dollars since the financial crisis,
73 companies raised a total of $13.1 billion. Last week alone
brought 11 U.S.-listed IPOs, making it the busiest week for such
deals since December 2007. ()
* Bangladesh's government, facing pressure to improve
standards in the garment industry following a deadly factory
building collapse last month, announced plans to increase wages
in the sector. ()
* Lawmakers and federal bank regulators are stepping up
scrutiny of a consulting firm that twice bungled payments to
consumers in a foreclosure abuse settlement.
Executives with Rust Consulting Inc, hired to distribute
$3.6 billion to 4.2 million homeowners, are scheduled to meet
this week with staffers from the office of Rep. Elijah Cummings
(D., Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
()
* The next chief of the Federal Reserve will decide when to
reverse the easy-money policies of Ben Bernanke, a judgment that
could strangle the economic recovery if made too early or
trigger runaway inflation if made too late.
The task could fall to Fed vice-chairwoman Janet Yellen, a
meticulous and demanding Yale-trained economist, who issued
prescient, early warnings about the housing bust. ()
* Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 469,000 Jeep SUVs world
wide because they can shift into neutral without warning on
startup.
The recall affects 2005 to 2010 Grand Cherokees and 2006 to
2010 Commanders. ()
* After four years of crises, foreign and domestic, that
threatened to plunge the U.S. economy back into recession, the
road ahead at last looks comparatively free of roadblocks. But
progress remains slow, and there is little reason to expect
meaningful acceleration in coming months. ()
* Discount airline Virgin America said it continued to rack
up losses in the past two quarters, but a deal to restructure
its balance sheet and raise fresh capital should help put it on
course for profit later this year and bring it closer to an
initial public offering, according to Chief Executive David
Cush. ()