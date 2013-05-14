May 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president
Fabrice Tourre's legal team has a new co-captain. John Coffey, a
veteran litigator and onetime candidate for New York attorney
general, said he has joined the legal fight to clear Tourre of
civil fraud charges levied in 2010 by the Securities and
Exchange Commission. ()
* Shareholders are taking a close look at financial
relationships between some JPMorgan Chase & Co board
members and the company they oversee, in a sign of the scrutiny
the nation's largest bank faces in the wake of a
multibillion-dollar trading loss last year. ()
* Handbag and accessory maker Coach Inc's style has
been to expand organically. But amid increasing competition, the
company is weighing the purchase of an accessories brand,
according to people familiar with the company's thinking. ()
* Five years after rescuing Royal Bank of Scotland Group
, one of the world's biggest banks, the British
government still hasn't figured out what to do with it, a sign
of the country's struggle to put its banking woes behind it. ()
* Car makers known as the Detroit Three may be turning out
their best, most competitive products in the last 10 years,
according to a new study. Auto industry research and consulting
company Strategic Vision said in its 2013 Total Quality Index
study that U.S. brands won more TQI awards than competing brands
from overseas this year, the first time that has happened in
more than a decade. ()
* Biologists in the West are waging a slaughter campaign
against a non-native fish invading from the East, but some
anglers are up in arms about the war on the species. Biologists
working for states and Indian tribes say the northern pike, a
voracious omnivore, is wiping out native species such as trout
and salmon as it spreads rapidly across the western U.S. via
rivers and interconnected lakes. ()