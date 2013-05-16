May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A heated takeover battle has erupted around generic drug
company Actavis Inc as industry players seek to shore
themselves up amid increasing competition and fewer new
knock-off-drug opportunities. ()
* U.S. officials dealt a blow to the fledgling digital
currency called Bitcoin, freezing an account tied to the largest
Bitcoin exchange just months after regulators warned such
entities should follow traditional anti-money laundering rules.
()
* One of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top energy
bankers, Stephen Daniel, has retired, leaving the firm a year
after his personal stock holdings in a pipeline company proved a
point of controversy in a takeover deal. ()
* Mexican home builders and their creditors have been hiring
U.S. bankruptcy lawyers and other advisers, as the companies
struggle with mounting debt obligations.
Two of the country's leading builders, Urbi Desarrollos
Urbanos SAB and Corporación Geo SAB, missed
debt payments in April and have reported dismal earnings. Urbi
is considering a bankruptcy filing in Mexico as one option, some
people familiar with the matter said. ()
* The rise in prices for agricultural land slowed somewhat
to start the year in parts of the U.S. farm belt, new reports
showed, signaling a boom in land values might be moderating as
commodity prices cool and incomes for farmers are expected to
weaken. ()
* An industry group wants to add criteria to a form of
debt-default insurance that would lead to payouts for
bondholders when banks are rescued.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is
circulating a proposal that would add another item to that list
of "credit events" that lead to payouts for swaps holders. The
group is circulating its proposal this week to various members
of its Credit Derivatives Market Practice Committee. ()
* Groupon Inc is not likely to name a permanent new
chief executive until next year, the daily deal company's
interim chiefs said.
The company, which stumbled badly after going public in
2011, has been looking for someone to fill the top job since it
ousted Andrew Mason in February following a string of missteps
and disappointing results. ()
* Texas is pickup truck country and the front line in an
expanding battle among auto makers to load up on profits from
pickups, one of the richest businesses up for grabs as the
global auto business roars back to life.
After years of waiting on the sidelines, pickup buyers are
returning to dealer showrooms, offering millions of dollars in
profit and potentially lifelong brand loyalty to Ford Motor Co
, General Motors Co or Chrysler Group LLC
and rivals. ()
* Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal unit is projecting
advertising sales of more than $800 million for the Olympic
Games next year in Russia, which would be a record for the
Winter Games, despite the decision of two longtime sponsors to
pass on the event. ()