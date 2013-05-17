May 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Financial regulators are taking a harder line on exchanges
amid concerns over their ability to police the markets they
operate, as the SEC prepares to hit one with a record penalty.
The deeper scrutiny has prompted some exchange officials to
push back against a new regulatory stance that they say leaves
them more vulnerable to potential penalties and sanctions. ()
* A so-so first quarter earnings season hasn't dented
investors' enthusiasm for stocks. Profit at large U.S. companies
modestly exceeded Wall Street analysts' expectations, while
revenue was weak and many companies ratcheted down growth
projections. However stock prices have been rising, with the Dow
Jones industrial average up 16 percent for the year and
4.2 percent since earnings season began April 8. ()
* The booming market for commercial-mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) is on the verge of passing a dubious milestone
- losses on a class of bonds that have been popular with
investors for the big returns they promised.
The securities, dubbed "AJ" have found favor with investors
because they combine high payouts, or yield, and greater
relative protection against losses than some other high-yielding
securities. But now, the potential sale of a troubled Atlantic
City luxury mall, named the Pier Shops at Caesars, could saddle
investors with the first losses on AJ securities created during
the U.S. housing boom. The property is on the block after an
earlier sale fell through. ()
* The ousted chief executive of Tuesday Morning Corp
, Kathleen Mason, is suing her former employer, alleging
she was discriminated against after developing breast cancer. ()
* Eight members of Congress on Thursday asked Google Inc
Chief Executive Larry Page to give assurances about
privacy safeguards for the company's high-profile Google Glass
wearable-computing device.
The demands come as Google holds its annual developer
conference in San Francisco, where it is coaching hundreds of
developers on how to write programs for the device. ()
* Foreign-exchange traders at Citigroup Inc will soon
move from Bloomberg LP's chat tool to their own internal system,
as part of a push to reduce data costs and migrate more people
onto its own proprietary technology, people familiar with the
bank's plans said. ()