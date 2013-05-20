May 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New York's top financial regulator subpoenaed a handful of Wall Street investment firms about their entries into a corner of the insurance industry that guarantees steady payments to hundreds of thousands of retirees and other consumers.

The New York Department of Financial Services on Sunday sent subpoenas to Apollo Global Management LLC, Guggenheim Partners and Harbinger Group Inc as part of an investigation seeking more information on investments that back so-called fixed annuities, according to people familiar with the inquiry. ()

* Chesapeake Energy Corp has picked 46-year-old executive Robert Douglas Lawler from rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp to succeed its co-founder, Aubrey McClendon, as chief executive of the nation's second-largest natural-gas producer. ()

* As 787 Dreamliner commercial flights resume after a lengthy grounding for battery problems, Boeing Co and its customers are refocusing on fixing the host of other technical and mechanical issues that affect the reliability of the cutting-edge aircraft. ()

* DirecTV is weighing a potential bid for Hulu, the latest company to show interest in the six year-old video site, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Other firms that have bid or expressed interest in Hulu include cable operator Time Warner Cable Inc, Guggenheim Partners, Yahoo Inc and former News Corp president Peter Chernin's investment group. ()

* Roger Carr, chairman of U.K. gas utility Centrica Plc , is the front runner to replace Dick Olver as chairman of Britain's defense contractor BAE Systems Plc, a person familiar with the matter said. ()