May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal investigators apparently accessed records of calls to and from a phone number at Fox News Channel in their leak investigation of a former state department contractor, according to a court document. ()

* Insecticide sales are surging after years of decline, as American farmers plant more corn and a genetic modification designed to protect the crop from pests has started to lose its effectiveness. ()

* Starwood Capital Group is in talks to buy seven U.S. shopping malls from Westfield Group for more than $1 billion, a deal that would mark the latest in a flurry of big ticket acquisitions of retail property. Starwood's talks with Westfield aren't yet in the final stages and still could collapse, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* A lawsuit brought by auto dealers has put a chill on the potential sale of R.L. Polk & Co, owner of the used-car shopping tool Carfax, according to people familiar with the matter. Polk, which provides car companies and consumers with data on autos, attracted interest from some potential corporate buyers as well as a host of private equity firms, including buyout giants Carlyle Group LP and KKR & CO LP, the people said. ()