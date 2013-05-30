May 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* David Petraeus, the former U.S. Army general who resigned
last year as CIA chief, is rebooting his career with KKR
, the giant private-equity firm. ()
* China's largest meat processor struck a surprise $4.7
billion agreement to buy Smithfield Foods, a deal that
would mark the biggest Chinese takeover of an American company.
()
* Berkshire Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy unit
plans to buy Nevada utility NV Energy Inc for about $5.6
billion in cash, a sign that Warren Buffett's corporate empire
is betting on the recovery of a state hit hard by the recession.
()
* Blackstone is planning to withdraw close to $400
million from embattled hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors LP,
potentially twice as much as earlier expected. ()
* The U.S. government won a victory against tax cheats with
offshore bank accounts after Swiss officials agreed on Wednesday
to let banks release information on the overall holdings of
their American clients. ()
* The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday
that its signature consumer-mortgage modification initiative,
due to expire at the end of the year, will be extended for two
more years. ()