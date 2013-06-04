June 4 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. factories in May posted their worst month since the
end of the recession, as weakness overseas overwhelmed a
still-shaky manufacturing recovery at home.
* The White House is set to announce a set of executive
actions aimed at reining in certain patent-holding firms, known
as "patent trolls" to their detractors, amid concerns that the
firms are abusing the patent system.
* Zynga said it plans to lay off about 18 percent
of its staff and close certain office locations as the embattled
social games maker seeks to cut costs.
* Onetime activist investor Paul Kazarian is trying to jump
back into the boldface world of deal making with an offer to buy
Greek bonds, but it isn't clear that he is the heavyweight he
once was. ()
* U.S. regulators took a long-awaited step to address market
vulnerabilities, proposing that a first round of large, nonbank
financial companies, including AIG, face tougher
government oversight. ()
* Apple was the conduit for five major publishers
that sought to drive up the price of electronic books, as the
technology company entered the market in 2010, a Justice
Department lawyer told a federal court.