* Samsung Electronics won a significant legal
victory against Apple that threatens to halt the sale
of some iPhones and iPads in the United States.
* Controversies surrounding the IRS and other government
agencies have sown doubts about the Obama administration, but
most people don't hold the president personally responsible for
the actions, a new poll finds.
* The White House announced executive actions and policy
recommendations aimed at preventing certain patent-holding
firms, known as "patent trolls" to their detractors, from
abusing the patent system and disrupting competition.
* The FHA's projected losses could reach as high as $115
billion over 30 years under a previously undisclosed stress test
conducted last year.
* The fate of SAC Capital Advisors is a $1 billion question
on Wall Street, as that figure is an estimate of how much the
hedge fund generates annually in trading commissions, fees and
other payouts to banks.
* Jefferson County leaders voted to approve a deal that
would allow the Alabama county to emerge from the largest-ever
municipal bankruptcy case. Hedge funds and private-equity groups
stand to profit.
* Verizon Wireless will pay $1 billion for rights to air
more NFL games over its customers' smartphones, betting big on
changing viewer habits as Americans watch more of their favorite
shows on screens other than TV.