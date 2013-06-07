June 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The National Security Agency's monitoring of Americans includes customer records from the three major phone networks as well as emails and Web searches, and the agency also has cataloged credit card transactions.

* The Obama administration acknowledged the existence Thursday of a secret National Security Agency program dubbed Prism, which a senior administration official said targets only foreigners and was authorized under U.S. surveillance law.

* U.S. and British authorities are preparing to bring criminal charges against former employees of Barclays for their alleged roles in trying to manipulate benchmark interest rates.

* Online sports retailer Fanatics raised $170 million in a new funding round that more than doubles the company's valuation to $3.1 billion from just a year ago.

* The net worth of U.S. households rose 4.5 percent, or about $3 trillion, in the first three months of this year to $70.35 trillion, the highest level since at least 2007, according to a Fed report.

* A government panel called for easing restrictions on diabetes drug Avandia, in a remarkable about-face nearly three years after concerns over heart risk led regulators to curtail use of the drug. ()

* The U.K. has left itself vulnerable to cyber attacks by allowing a Chinese telecommunications company to become a major player in Britain without adequate security checks, a parliamentary committee said. ()

* The bloom appears to be off the rose at Vera Bradley , an accessories maker known for its floral quilted cotton bags. The stock fell sharply following a profit warning and news that its CEO was stepping down.