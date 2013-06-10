June 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old government contractor, identified himself as the source of recent disclosures about secret National Security Agency data-gathering programs, an admission that exposes him to criminal prosecution.

* U.K. lawmakers are to launch an inquiry into the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, amid concern that the watchdog's independence may have been undermined by a recent change in membership and a new remit given to it by Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne.

* Business information provider IHS Inc said Sunday it has a deal to buy R.L.Polk & Co, owner of Carfax and a leading provider of automotive-market data. IHS didn't disclose terms of the deal ahead of a more detailed announcement planned Monday morning.

* National Envelope is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years, a victim of online communications.

* The Electronic Entertainment Expo for years served as the center of the videogame world. But now E3, opening this week in Los Angeles, is losing some cachet as it fails to attract smartphone-game creators.