June 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old government contractor,
identified himself as the source of recent disclosures about
secret National Security Agency data-gathering programs, an
admission that exposes him to criminal prosecution.
* U.K. lawmakers are to launch an inquiry into the Bank of
England's Financial Policy Committee, amid concern that the
watchdog's independence may have been undermined by a recent
change in membership and a new remit given to it by Chancellor
of the Exchequer George Osborne.
* Business information provider IHS Inc said Sunday
it has a deal to buy R.L.Polk & Co, owner of Carfax and a
leading provider of automotive-market data. IHS didn't disclose
terms of the deal ahead of a more detailed announcement planned
Monday morning.
* National Envelope is preparing to file for bankruptcy
protection for the second time in three years, a victim of
online communications.
* The Electronic Entertainment Expo for years served as the
center of the videogame world. But now E3, opening this week in
Los Angeles, is losing some cachet as it fails to attract
smartphone-game creators.