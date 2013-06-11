June 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The leaks by Edward Snowden reveal a vulnerability in U.S.
intelligence since 9/11, triggered by a surge of information
collected on people around the world and the proliferation of
private government contractors to store it.
()
* U.S. regulators are stepping up scrutiny of overdraft fees
charged by banks, a big revenue stream that is helping the
industry lessen the hit caused by low interest rates and the
sluggish economy. ()
* SoftBank said it had agreed with Sprint Nextel
to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier by $1.5
billion to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion.
()
* S&P raised its outlook on the United States' credit rating
but markets ignored the surprise endorsement, the latest sign of
ratings firms' waning influence in some arenas.
()
* Yoga-wear maker Lululemon Athletica said Chief
Executive Christine Day is stepping down after a 5 1/2-year
tenure. ()
* An SEC judge ruled that a former Maryland banker
perpetrated a short-selling fraud aided by one of the biggest
stock-options brokers in the United States.
()
* The Bank of Japan refrained from taking any new measures
to stimulate growth and ease market volatility, citing signs of
economic recovery, but disappointing investors.
()
* Apple sought to recapture its authority as a
tastemaker, unveiling the biggest redesign in iPhone software
since the smartphone was introduced in 2007 and stressing that
the company hasn't lost its cool.