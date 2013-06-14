June 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized his administration
to provide arms to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, officials said Thursday, a major policy shift after
the White House said it had confirmed that Damascus used
chemical weapons in the country's civil war.()
* U.S. lawmakers briefed Thursday on the recently revealed
NSA surveillance programs trained their fire on the
self-described source of the leaks, Edward Snowden, suggesting
he may be cooperating with the Chinese government. ()
* The Supreme Court unanimously held that human genes cannot
be patented, even when isolated from the body, a ruling expected
to quickly expand access to genetic testing while potentially
allowing inventors to retain rights to artificially created DNA.
()
* Turkey issued a final warning to protesters defying calls
to abandon their encampment, building on a political offensive
meant to end the worst unrest in a decade. ()
* A top Apple Inc executive defended the technology
company's approach to selling electronic books when it first
entered the market in 2010, even if consumers had to pay a
higher price for some e-books at the time. ()
* Revlon Inc, the beauty products company controlled
by billionaire Ronald Perelman, was accused by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission of hiding information from
independent directors and misleading shareholders regarding a
2009 transaction. ()
* In a troubling sign for U.S. coal producers, shipments
fell 31 percent in April from the prior month, driven largely by
an oversupply in Asia for metallurgical coal used in
steelmaking. ()
* Del Monte Corp is exploring a sale of the
canned-food business that made it a household name, said people
familiar with the matter, as the company increasingly focuses on
products for dogs and cats. ()