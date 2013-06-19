June 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama will make the case for a new
phase in nuclear weapons reductions that would reduce arsenals
by another one-third in a major foreign policy speech in Berlin
on Wednesday. ()
* Signs of a stronger U.S. economy are rippling through the
bond markets, sending investors and corporate leaders racing to
prepare for higher interest rates.
()
* Dish Network said it won't submit a new offer for
Sprint Nextel by its Tuesday deadline, a move that appears
to clear the way for the third largest U.S. wireless carrier to
be bought by SoftBank of Japan.
()
* The G-8 agreed to proposals to tackle tax avoidance and
evasion that call for new laws to stop businesses from shifting
profits across borders. ()
* Two of the largest independent U.S. high-frequency-trading
firms are in early merger discussions, as a downturn in trading
opportunities has spurred cutbacks and tie-up talks among
rivals.
RGM Advisors LLC and Allston Trading LLC have discussed a
deal that would combine their respective strengths in automated
stock trading and futures markets, according to people close to
the talks. ()
* U.S. securities regulators plan to require certain
defendants to admit to wrongdoing as a condition of settling
securities-fraud charges, SEC Chairman Mary Jo White said
Tuesday. ()
* Some oil traders say they try to skew Platts oil-price
benchmarks by offering to do small deals at a loss, with the
goal of doing bigger ones at better prices.
()
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has emerged as the last
potential foil standing between Michael Dell and his
deal to buy his company, after Icahn bought nearly $1 billion of
shares from another dissident investor.
()
* Smithfield Foods's CEO could receive more than $46
million in merger-related payments after helping to orchestrate
his company's sale to China's Shuanghui for $4.7 billion.