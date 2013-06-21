June 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Worries about China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans rattled global markets for a second day, sending U.S. stocks to their biggest loss this year and hammering bonds and many commodities. ()

* The Conference Board, which produces a leading consumer-confidence survey, is suspending its practice of giving media organizations an early preview because it fears the information may be leaking early. ()

* Greece's shaky coalition government was hit with a double blow on Thursday as talks over the shutdown of the state broadcasting company threatened to fracture the government and new worries over the financing of the country's bailout program emerged. ()

* Sprint Nextel Corp raised its offer for Clearwire Corp to $5 a share, topping a rival bid from Dish Network that could end the battle for the mobile-broadband provider. ()

* Now that his attempt to sell Nokia's struggling mobile-phone business to a close ally has hit a dead end, Chief Executive Stephen Elop has little time to waste if he hopes to persuade investors that the company's core business can be revived. ()

* Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White is having difficulty finding an industry veteran or seasoned attorney to fill a top post overseeing trading firms and stock exchanges - a critical role for the agency given growing concerns about the speed and complexity of trading. ()

* Employees of some of the world's largest financial institutions conspired with a former bank trader to rig benchmark interest rates, British prosecutors alleged Thursday, a sign authorities have their sights on an array of banks and brokerages. ()

* If this year's Paris air show proved one thing, it's that the commercial-aviation industry is in unusually fine fettle, in contrast to a defense sector grappling with anemic military budgets. Airline hunger for capacity and fuel efficiency also bode well for suppliers. ()