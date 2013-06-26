June 26 The following are the top stories in the
* The Supreme Court nullified a core provision of the Voting
Rights Act in an ideologically divided ruling that eroded a
landmark of the civil-rights era and threw the issue into the
lap of a gridlocked Congress. ()
* A far reaching plan to fight climate change detailed by
President Obama would profoundly reshape the way the U.S.
produces and consumes electricity. ()
* The Federal Reserve chairman's news conference a week ago
was widely seen as a signal that the Fed is preparing to wean
the economy off easy money. But the markets have misread Ben
Bernanke. ()
* The selloff in China's stock market abated on Tuesday, but
a key issue for investors remains: The country's financial
system puts state-owned companies ahead of private businesses.
()
* State regulators are warning virtual-currency exchanges
and other companies that deal with digital currency Bitcoin,
that they could be shut down if their activities run afoul of
state money-transmission laws. ()
* Bond king Bill Gross and his protégé Mark Kiesel are among
the hardest hit from bonds' recent declines, a sign that the
selloff has caught some of the most trusted hands in the
investing community. ()
* German government bonds, known as Bunds, have weathered
the global credit-market selloff better than their major euro
zone peers. Belgium, France and the Netherlands are
underperforming notably, a sign that Europe remains vulnerable.
()
* U.S. officials are investigating whether hedge fund titan
Steven Cohen purposely avoided learning about alleged criminal
activity at his firm SAC Capital Advisors and, if so, whether
that behavior could form an element of any charges against him,
according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* U.S. efforts to rein in "too big to fail" banks in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis have fallen well short and
must be replaced with more aggressive measures to split up or
downsize the largest financial firms, a pair of Federal Reserve
bank presidents and a top regulatory official will tell
lawmakers Wednesday. ()
* A Delaware business court upheld corporate bylaws enacted
by Chevron Corp and FedEx Corp that require
unhappy shareholders to sue in Delaware in a closely watched
case that is likely to have broad impact. ()