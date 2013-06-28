June 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate voted 68-32 to approve a sweeping plan to
rewrite the nation's immigration laws and sent it to the House,
where it faces a more difficult path. ()
* The Federal Reserve will vote next week to finalize
capital rules for U.S. banks after regulators agreed to resolve
a separate issue that had delayed action. ()
* The Supreme Court's most important ideological struggle
isn't between left and right, but the narrower divide of Chief
Justice John Roberts's conservatism and the libertarian streak
of Justice Anthony Kennedy. ()
* Regulators charged former MF Global chief Jon Corzine and
former executive Edith O'Brien with the unlawful misuse of
nearly $1 billion. ()
* The Obama administration has begun assembling a shortlist
of candidates for the Fed chairmanship, in the expectation that
Ben Bernanke won't seek reappointment. ()
* China's top leaders are expected to name a senior
government official with a deep finance background as head of
its sovereign-wealth fund, China Investment Corp. ()
* The SEC is scrutinizing how certain investors might have
received potentially market-moving information from the
Institute for Supply Management ahead of the public, as the
trade group changes its procedures to eliminate a delay in the
distribution of the data. ()
* Pfizer Inc's board has authorized the buy back of
an additional $10 billion in shares to boost shareholder value.
()
* Bank of America Corp spurned a request from
American International Group Inc to renegotiate an $8.5
billion deal over soured mortgage-backed securities after a
judge suggested mediation, according to a court filing by AIG.
()
* Textbook publisher Cengage Learning is preparing to file
for bankruptcy court protection in the coming days. The company
is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners. ()