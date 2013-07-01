July 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edward Snowden's decision to go to Russia is looking
riskier than it first appeared, and may have left him in a worse
situation than if he had stayed in Hong Kong. ()
* Even as gay-rights advocates in California spent the
weekend celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the
resumption of same-sex weddings in the state, activists and
government experts across the political spectrum were raising
concerns the ruling weakens the power of voters to make law
through the state's ballot-initiative process. ()
* Infighting among the Karzai clan indicates the depth of
the challenges Afghanistan President Karzai is facing as a
transition of power looms next spring, when his final term
expires. ()
* New York's finance regulator is probing global reinsurance
firms, alleging some of them may not be compliant with pending
U.S. laws against doing business with Iran. ()
* Advisers working on Dell Inc's $24.4 billion
buyout are trying to solve a problem: how to use the computer
maker's foreign cash without paying a $2.6 billion U.S. tax
bill. ()
* Lagardere Sca's Hachette Book Group has agreed
to acquire Hyperion, a book unit of Walt Disney Co's
ABC Television Group, for an undisclosed price,
bolstering Hachette Book's backlist of titles, particularly on
the nonfiction front. ()
* Summer is when spectacle rules the big screen. But
smaller-budget movies have been beating big-budget ones, and
another is poised to do so this week as "Despicable Me 2" takes
on "The Lone Ranger." ()
* Nokia Oyj agreed to pay 1.7 billion euros
($2.21 billion) to buy Siemens out of its 50 percent
stake in a telecom-equipment joint venture between the two
companies. ()
* The Obama administration's effort to draft athletes and
sports leagues to promote health insurance to the uninsured is
off to a rocky start after Republican Senate leaders fired off
letters suggesting the leagues avoid promoting the Affordable
Care Act. ()
* After losing ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Frank
McCourt faces a lawsuit that asks, how responsible is a stadium
operator for keeping fans safe? ()
* A Honeywell International Inc plant in Illinois
has increased its efficiency while cutting its workforce in
half-illustrating the shop-floor improvements that economists
and academics have dubbed a U.S. manufacturing renaissance. ()