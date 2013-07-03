July 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration said it is delaying penalties for large employers who don't provide health-insurance coverage to workers under the federal health-care law for 2014, the first year the provision was set to take effect. ()

* National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden's options narrowed as his globe-spanning plea for asylum came up short. Some countries, including Germany, Poland, India and Brazil, rejected Snowden's request for asylum outright. Others said he must make it to their soil to file a claim - currently an impossibility for the fugitive, given his lack of a valid passport. ()

* Growing North American oil supplies promise to bolster U.S. energy security, but they already are helping deliver a more global benefit: stable oil prices. ()

* Investigators are piecing together exactly what happened days after a wildfire killed nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots, and will seek to determine what led to the "burn-over" that caught the victims. ()

* Pressure is building on Michael Dell to contribute more of his own wealth if he wants to ensure that his planned buyout of computer maker Dell Inc happens. ()

* Microsoft Corp's Xbox division was already in crunchtime before losing its leader to Zynga Inc. Now it faces a new question: Who will take over the videogame business? ()

* A former vice president of Tiffany and Co was accused of stealing more than $1.3 million of jewelry and selling off the pilfered baubles. ()

* U.S. auto sales rose at the strongest rate in more than five years in June, lending new confidence to industry executives' belief that the nation's auto recovery has more room to run. ()

* Avon Products Inc said it would sell its struggling jewelry business for $85 million in cash, removing another drag on its performance as it works to turn itself around under Chief Executive Sheri McCoy. ()

* Former Time Inc Chief Financial Officer Michael Klingensmith is a leading contender to become chief executive of the magazine giant, which is due to be spun out of Time Warner Inc around the end of the year. ()

* Francesca Bellettini was named chief executive of Yves Saint Laurent and the label's designer, Hedi Slimane, was given additional duties. Former Chief Executive Paul Deneve is joining Apple Inc after just two years at the fashion label. ()

* Oil companies notched a win in their bid to block a securities rule requiring the disclosure of payments to foreign governments for oil and gas development. A federal judge threw out the regulation as written by the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying Congress didn't require companies to make the data public. ()

* China is investigating foreign makers of baby formula, shining a light on the country's scandal-plagued industry and a demand for overseas goods that has affected parents from Australia to the UK. ()

* Companies have long hired motivational speakers and business "gurus" to address employee audiences. But lately, event planners are tapping CEOs, historians, and even fighter pilots to offer a fresh take on topics such as crisis management and corporate culture. ()