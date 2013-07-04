July 4 The following are the top stories in the
* The leader of Egypt's military ousted President Mohammed
Morsi from office and replaced him with the head of the
country's constitutional court-a move the presidential palace
quickly branded a "complete military coup. ()
* Egypt's swift political turn cast sudden scrutiny on the
country's new interim president - Adly Mansour, the head of
Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court, a position he assumed just
two days earlier. ()
* The Obama administration's surprise decision to delay
penalties for some employers who don't offer health insurance
led to a new debate Wednesday over whether the move could
undermine efforts to expand access to health insurance for
individuals. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the
assets of a group of unnamed traders who earned $4.6 million in
potentially illegal profits by trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals
Inc before the cancer drug-maker rejected an
unsolicited acquisition offer from rival Amgen Inc ()
* Portuguese political leaders worked to preserve the
country's strained governing coalition late Wednesday, after the
resignations of a pair of key ministers touched off a deep swoon
in European financial markets and hinted at a reawakening of the
euro zone's debt crisis. ()
* Four months after Samsung Electronics launched
the Galaxy S4 smartphone, brokerages are downgrading the
company's stock and cutting their shipment and earnings
forecasts, noting that sales of Samsung's high-end smartphone
are expected to be disappointing based on component orders
placed for the third quarter. ()
* Two gauges of the labor market showed steady, if
unspectacular, strength Wednesday, ahead of a payroll report
Friday that could signal the immediate future of one of the
Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. ()
* The Food and Drug Administration plans to issue a new rule
by September that would allow generic-drug companies to make
changes in their labeling, a step that could open the generic
drug makers up to liability if their drugs injure patients.()
* Stadium food vendor Aramark Corp is preparing
to return to the public markets with an initial public offering,
according to people familiar with the company's thinking, paving
the way for one of the country's largest closely held companies
to return to public ownership. ()