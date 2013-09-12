Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the
* With a U.S. attack on Syria on hold, Western-backed rebels
said they feared they had lost their best chance of promptly
ousting President Bashar al-Assad and sidelining Islamist
extremists. ()
* The Obama administration plans to block the construction
of new coal-fired power plants unless they are built with novel
and expensive technology to capture greenhouse gases. ()
* Verizon Communications $49 billion bond offering
sparked a frenzy across Wall Street on Wednesday as investors
clamored to buy a piece of the largest corporate debt sale in
history. ()
* SEC officials will question top exchange executives on
Thursday morning about the most recent computer glitch to rattle
the markets, as regulators seek tougher standards for trading
systems that have drawn objections from the industry. The
meeting comes nearly three weeks after the latest major market
failure, at the Nasdaq Stock Market, and isn't widely expected
to yield new rules for exchanges immediately. ()
* A U.S. appeals court suggested it might give Apple
a second crack at making a case that Google's
Motorola Mobility copied iPhone patents. ()
* Pandora Media appointed Brian McAndrews to be its
new CEO, president and chairman as the online radio company
faces the threat of Apple's new iTunes Radio service. ()
* MiMedx is scrambling to reassure investors after
the FDA raised questions about key products it makes, all of
which come from the human placenta. The company's travails have
shed light on a little known segment of the medical-products
business. A few companies including MiMedx have worked up
treatments using amniotic tissue, but the government appears to
be taking a closer at whether their processing should force them
to be regulated as drugs. ()
* A Dish Network Corp director who resigned in
recent weeks did so amid a disagreement over the company's
handling of a bid for a telecommunications firm that could
deliver hundreds of millions of dollars of personal profits to
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen, people involved in the situation
said. ()
* Vivendi SA moved closer Wednesday to reshaping
itself as a smaller media company, beginning a process to spin
off its biggest telecommunications unit while simultaneously
calming a simmering leadership dispute. ()
* Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Sycamore
Partners are considering a joint bid for Jones Group Inc
, the footwear and apparel maker that has put itself up
for sale, people familiar with the matter said. ()
* Time Warner Cable Inc's chief operating officer,
Rob Marcus, said Wednesday that the cable operator lost
customers as a result of the recent month-long blackout of CBS
Corp programming on its systems in some major markets.