Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the
* Less than two weeks before the launch of insurance
marketplaces created by the federal health overhaul, the
government's software can't reliably determine how much people
need to pay for coverage, according to insurance executives and
people familiar with the program. ()
* Pope Francis has warned that the Catholic Church's focus
on abortion, contraception and gay marriage risked overshadowing
its pastoral mission, threatening to bring down the church "like
a house of cards." ()
* As German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads polls ahead of
her Sunday re-election bid, the business community and others
are calling for her to move more quickly to confront simmering
domestic problems. ()
* The SEC is still investigating a number of JPMorgan Chase
officials in connection with the "London whale" trading
debacle, even as the bank agreed to pay about $920 million in
fines over the matter. ()
* A former Halliburton manager was charged with
destroying evidence following the 2010 Gulf oil spill, a case
that coincides with a guilty plea to a related charge by the
Houston-based oilfield services company. ()
* A glitch at the U.S. Treasury's bidding system last week
blocked Goldman Sachs's multibillion-dollar order for
three-month Treasury bills, altering prices in the U.S. debt
market. ()
* Sales of previously owned homes rose unexpectedly in
August to the highest level since 2007 as buyers rushed to lock
in deals before mortgage rates increased further. But the
industry's trade group warned that home sales could slow in the
coming months due to higher borrowing costs and prices. ()
* Departing Nokia Corp Chief Executive Stephen
Elop is set to receive a compensation package estimated by the
Finnish company to be about 18.8 million euros ($25.4 million),
as a result of the $7.2 billion sale of Nokia's devices business
to Microsoft Corp. ()
* New York Times Co will restore a dividend payment
to company shareholders that was eliminated four years ago,
putting to use cash raised through a string of recent
divestitures. ()