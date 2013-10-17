Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A potentially crippling U.S. debt default was averted late
Wednesday, as Congress passed legislation to end a two-week
political battle that had rattled financial markets, splintered
the Republican Party and showcased Washington dysfunction. ()
* As Senate leaders announced a deal to reopen the
government and extend the country's borrowing authority, some
GOP lawmakers were looking ahead to the next budget fights - and
they weren't optimistic. ()
* Stockbrokers are being routinely allowed to scrub some
customer complaints from their public records, leaving investors
in the dark about potentially troubled advisers, according to a
study of more than 1,600 arbitration cases. ()
* James Dimon gave up his chairmanship of JPMorgan Chase &
Co's main banking subsidiary after a regulator said it
preferred that he no longer hold those duties, said a person
familiar with the discussions. ()
* Five former employees of Bernard Madoff's former firm
generated "millions of pages of lies" that allowed the convicted
financier's Ponzi scheme to continue, prosecutors told a jury on
the first day of a criminal trial. The trial, expected to last
five months, could represent prosecutors' last and best chance
to undermine Madoff's insistence that he carried out the fraud
essentially alone. It is also the first time prosecutors
provided details of the inner workings of the Ponzi scheme to a
jury. ()
* A federal jury ruled in favor of Mark Cuban, handing the
billionaire a resounding victory in his five-year quest to
defend himself against the government's charges of insider
trading. ()
* Apple hoped to broaden its appeal with a cheaper
version of the iPhone, but that effort appears to be faltering
after a few weeks. The tech giant has reduced orders to
assemblers for its lower-end iPhone, the 5C, at the same time,
retailers and telecom operators report tepid demand for the
device, prompting some to cut prices. ()
* Federal Reserve officials are considering imposing a new
capital surcharge on Wall Street banks that own oil pipelines,
metals warehouses and other lucrative physical-commodities
assets, according to people familiar with the matter. ()